Athletics-Kennedy hails golden age for Australia after smashing national 100m record
Australian sprinter Lachlan Kennedy hailed a new golden age in Australian athletics after breaking the 100m national record and claiming a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
- Country:
- Australia
Sprinter Lachlan Kennedy has hailed a new golden age in Australian athletics after he and Torrie Lewis broke 100m national records in clinching Commonwealth Games medals in Glasgow. Kennedy ran a personal best 9.85 seconds to beat Patrick Johnson's mark of 9.93 set in 2003 to claim a silver medal behind Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme (9.83) in the Games' fastest 100m final on Tuesday. Lewis improved on her own 100m national record in the semi-finals and raised the bar again in the final, taking bronze in 10.99. "Far out ... we got a medal in every event we competed in," 22-year-old Kennedy told Australian media. "Aussie track is clearly in, I think, the best spot it's ever been and our team is so strong. "We're in a real golden age with a lot of youngsters and a lot of good veteran talent as well." Kennedy became the second Australian to legally break the 10-second barrier in the 100m when he ran 9.98 seconds at a meet in Kenya last year.