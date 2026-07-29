Athletics-Kennedy hails golden age for Australia after smashing national 100m record

Australian sprinter Lachlan Kennedy hailed a new golden age in Australian athletics after breaking the 100m national record and claiming a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 10:33 IST
Athletics-Kennedy hails golden age for Australia after smashing national 100m record
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  • Australia

Sprinter Lachlan Kennedy ​has hailed a new ​golden age in ‌Australian athletics ​after he and Torrie Lewis broke 100m national records in clinching Commonwealth ‌Games medals in Glasgow. Kennedy ran a personal best 9.85 seconds to beat Patrick Johnson's mark of 9.93 set in ‌2003 to claim a silver medal behind Cameroon's ‌Emmanuel Eseme (9.83) in the Games' fastest 100m final on Tuesday. Lewis improved on her own 100m national record in the semi-finals and ⁠raised the ​bar again ⁠in the final, taking bronze in 10.99. "Far out ... we got a ⁠medal in every event we competed in," 22-year-old Kennedy told ​Australian media. "Aussie track is clearly in, I think, the ⁠best spot it's ever been and our team is so strong. "We're in ⁠a ​real golden age with a lot of youngsters and a lot of good veteran talent as well." ⁠Kennedy became the second Australian to legally break the 10-second ⁠barrier in ⁠the 100m when he ran 9.98 seconds at a meet in Kenya last year.

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