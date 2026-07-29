Auckland Expands Mental Health Crisis Response with New Team

People experiencing a mental health crisis in central Auckland will soon receive more specialised support following the launch of the region's third mental health co-response team, a move the New Zealand Government says will improve emergency responses and reduce unnecessary involvement with the criminal justice system.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey announced the new service during a visit to Auckland Central Police Station, saying the approach is designed to ensure people in distress receive care from the right professionals when someone calls 111 for help.

New team to begin responding in August

The Auckland City co-response team is currently completing training and is expected to begin responding to emergency calls in early August. Based at the Central Auckland Police Station, the team will initially operate four days a week, with working hours aligned to periods when demand for mental health crisis support is highest.

The new service joins existing co-response teams operating in Counties Manukau and Waitematā, extending access to specialised crisis support across the Auckland region. Officials selected Auckland City and Counties Manukau for the first phase of the programme because both areas receive a high number of mental health-related emergency calls.

Early results show positive impact

The Counties Manukau team has been operating from Manukau Police Station since 26 May, providing support between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. Since its launch, the team has assisted more than 130 people experiencing mental distress.

Initial feedback indicates the service is helping people receive more appropriate care while reducing unnecessary referrals to the Emergency Department at Middlemore Hospital. The Government says these early outcomes show the value of sending mental health specialists alongside police officers during crisis situations.

The model is based on findings from Wellington, where an earlier evaluation found fewer people required transport to emergency departments or police stations, the use of powers under the Mental Health Act declined, and people received stronger ongoing support after their initial crisis.

Police and clinicians working together

Each co-response team pairs police officers with qualified mental health professionals, allowing emergency responders to better assess situations and connect people with appropriate health services.

The Government says the approach recognises that while police play a vital role in responding to emergencies, mental health crises often require specialist clinical expertise rather than a traditional law enforcement response.

Advocates have also highlighted that the arrival of uniformed police officers can sometimes increase anxiety or distress for people experiencing a mental health emergency. By combining policing and clinical care, the Government hopes to create a more compassionate, coordinated and effective response for New Zealanders in crisis.