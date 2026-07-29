Trump Shuns USMCA Renewal: Trade Tensions Surge Amid New Tariffs

Amid growing trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a lack of interest in revising the North American trade agreement, emphasizing his belief in U.S. self-sufficiency. This comes as Canada reveals plans to send senior trade officials to Washington for further discussions.

In an interview with Fox News Channel's "Fox and Friends," Trump stated that Mexico and Canada need the U.S. more than vice versa, suggesting the existing trade pact holds greater value for its neighbors. Trump's stance has set a decade-long phase-out in motion, unless a revision is agreed upon.

Canada continues high-level exchanges with U.S. trade representatives, while industrial unions call for a reconsideration of significant tariffs implemented under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930. Canada's negotiators aim to alleviate tensions and foster a more cooperative trade relationship.