Under Scrutiny: Inadequate Care at California's Largest Immigration Detention Facility

A court-appointed monitor has determined that California's largest immigration detention facility is failing to provide adequate medical care to detainees, despite a previous court order requiring improvements. This revelation came from a detailed report filed after a comprehensive three-day inspection.

Dr. Muthusamy Anandkumar, who conducted the evaluation, indicated that the facility's lack of a dependable healthcare system puts detainees at significant risk of immediate and long-term harm. The investigation included interviews with over a dozen staff, 40 detainees, and a review of extensive medical records and documentation.

The American Civil Liberties Union highlighted that this marks the first instance of such an in-depth investigation by a neutral party at an ICE facility. The findings revealed failure in all eight components of a functioning healthcare system as stipulated by a federal judge, sparking further commentary from involved parties, including ICE and CoreCivic.