Under Scrutiny: Inadequate Care at California's Largest Immigration Detention Facility

A court-appointed monitor found California's largest immigration detention facility failing to provide adequate medical care, violating a prior court order. The report, based on a thorough inspection, highlighted critical deficiencies in healthcare delivery, prompting responses from ICE and CoreCivic amid ongoing scrutiny of detention practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 03:59 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 03:59 IST
Under Scrutiny: Inadequate Care at California's Largest Immigration Detention Facility
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A court-appointed monitor has determined that California's largest immigration detention facility is failing to provide adequate medical care to detainees, despite a previous court order requiring improvements. This revelation came from a detailed report filed after a comprehensive three-day inspection.

Dr. Muthusamy Anandkumar, who conducted the evaluation, indicated that the facility's lack of a dependable healthcare system puts detainees at significant risk of immediate and long-term harm. The investigation included interviews with over a dozen staff, 40 detainees, and a review of extensive medical records and documentation.

The American Civil Liberties Union highlighted that this marks the first instance of such an in-depth investigation by a neutral party at an ICE facility. The findings revealed failure in all eight components of a functioning healthcare system as stipulated by a federal judge, sparking further commentary from involved parties, including ICE and CoreCivic.

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