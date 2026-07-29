Gulf States Propose Plan for Hormuz Management amid US-Iran Tensions

Oman, backed by Gulf states, proposed a management plan for the Strait of Hormuz, aiming to reduce trade disruption caused by US-Iran tensions. The proposal includes voluntary fees for passage, similar to the Strait of Malacca model. The US, however, insists on free passage as per international standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 04:17 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 04:17 IST
Gulf States Propose Plan for Hormuz Management amid US-Iran Tensions
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Oman has put forward a proposal backed by Gulf nations to manage the critical Strait of Hormuz, a move aimed at mitigating disruptions caused by escalating US-Iran tensions. The proposal suggests implementing a system of voluntary fees for vessels using the strait, drawing parallels to the existing model at Asia's Strait of Malacca. However, a US official firmly opposed the idea of tolls, reaffirming the importance of free passage through this international waterway.

This development comes amidst heightened military actions, with Iran launching ballistic missiles and the US responding through airstrikes aimed at strategic targets. As foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council convened to assess the situation, Iran indicated its preference to manage one-way shipping alongside Oman. Meanwhile, the Houthis in Yemen have intensified tensions by declaring a blockade of Saudi ports, adding further complexities to regional shipping routes.

The strait remains a crucial geopolitical nexus as approximately 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies flow through its waters. Ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran focus on broader issues, including Iran’s nuclear ambitions, but have faced setbacks as Iran asserts its maritime sovereignty while the US stands by its demand for unfettered transit.

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