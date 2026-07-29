Water Under Siege: Coordinated Cyberattacks on Minnesota's Infrastructure

Community water systems across Minnesota faced a coordinated cyberattack on July 26 and 27, according to a statement from the state's IT agency. The attack hasn't prompted any changes to water usage for residents, though municipalities like four Minnesota cities have acknowledged breaches soon after local media disclosed the situation.

Emily Zimmer, representing the agency, conveyed that though investigations are still underway, identified patterns in the attack align with previous breaches observed by federal entities targeting critical infrastructure. Formal attribution or specific details about the intrusions remain undisclosed, yet ‘attack’ reflects the unauthorized access laced with malicious intent.

The FBI and CISA are yet to comment. Historically, Iranian-affiliated hackers have targeted U.S. water systems, a fact highlighted by a CISA advisory in April. A July 22 update reflected an expanded threat to crucial infrastructure, such as devices by Siemens, pointing to ramped-up targeting potentially impacting physical operations negatively.