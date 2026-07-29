Race for UN Leadership: The Straw Poll Showdown

The United Nations Security Council is gearing up for a notable leadership shift with initial 'straw poll' ballots scheduled for Thursday. These informal, secret votes will evaluate seven candidates from Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guyana, Senegal, and Uganda. Their goal is to determine who will succeed Antonio Guterres as Secretary-General.

The straw polls involve the Security Council's 15 members casting votes to 'encourage,' 'discourage,' or express 'no opinion' on each candidate. The process, though non-binding, is crucial for gauging candidate support without revealing the specific influence of permanent members like China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US.

As the voting commences, Rafael Grossi, Michelle Bachelet, Rebeca Grynspan, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, Macky Sall, and Olara Otunnu are prominent contenders. However, the lack of a frontrunner suggests multiple polling rounds may ensue until a consensus emerges, likely concluding by early October.