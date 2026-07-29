New Zealand Unlocks Offshore Energy Potential with First New Permit

In a significant policy shift, New Zealand's center-right coalition government has issued its first petroleum exploration permit following the reversal of a ban on offshore exploration. The permit, overseen by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's conservative government, aims to address potential gas shortages and strengthen power generation capabilities. This move comes after the government won power in 2023 and ended the offshore exploration ban to safeguard industrial energy supplies, especially during dry years when hydropower is less available.

Resources Minister Shane Jones described the new permit as a major milestone for the nation's energy sector, reiterating New Zealand's openness to business in the fossil fuel market. Jones, a strong proponent of the fossil fuel industry, emphasized the importance of ongoing exploration to understand New Zealand's energy options, as existing gas fields are aging. The country's proven and probable natural gas reserves have decreased by 23% as of January 2026, reaching their lowest point in over two decades, which underscores the urgency of exploring untapped resources.

The permit has been granted to EnZed Energy, an Australian private company, for a 12-year exploration program in the Taranaki Basin. The program will begin with analysis from existing seismic data and geological studies to evaluate potential reserves. With an upcoming election in November, industry players are rushing to secure exploration rights amidst potential policy changes, as the opposition Labour Party has indicated plans to reinstate the ban if elected, while still honoring existing permits.