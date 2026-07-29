U.S. Targets Chinese Robots and Inverters with New Import Ban

The Trump administration has taken another significant step to safeguard the United States' burgeoning AI industry by imposing import bans on Chinese humanoid and quadruped robots and power inverters. This decision aims to protect against national security threats linked to potential disruptions, data theft, and cyberattacks from Chinese companies.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced the bans on Tuesday, targeting new models yet to be released. This move is part of a broader strategy to secure America's critical supply chains and encourage manufacturing within the United States. The FCC continues to focus on protecting the U.S. economy and national security from technology risks.

The ban is predicted to impact companies like Unitree significantly, a major player in the humanoid robot market, amidst fears of these robots being used for espionage. The FCC's bold actions underline ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China over technology dominance, particularly in AI and renewable energy sectors.