Resuming Operations: The Caspian Pipeline Consortium in Focus

Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the Caspian Pipeline Consortium after it resumed oil loadings. The Black Sea terminal, part of CPC including Chevron and Exxon Mobil, had halted operations for a week due to Ukrainian drone attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 22:09 IST
Resuming Operations: The Caspian Pipeline Consortium in Focus
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  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

In a recent phone conversation, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the current state of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. The discussion is pivotal as the CPC's Black Sea terminal resumes oil operations.

The terminal, which resumed operations this week, had halted oil loadings due to security concerns following drone attacks linked to ongoing tensions in the region. This stoppage lasted for one week and impacted shareholders like U.S. majors Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

The dialogues between the Kazakhstan and U.S. representatives underscore the significance of international cooperation in managing energy resources amidst fluctuating geopolitical landscapes.

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