Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Egypt's Damietta Port

A drone reportedly struck a U.S.-owned gas storage tanker at Egypt's Damietta port, igniting a fire that spread to another vessel. While the Egyptian petroleum ministry confirmed a fire, it did not mention a drone attack. No injuries or fatalities occurred, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 22:51 IST
Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Egypt's Damietta Port
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  • Country:
  • Egypt

A drone reportedly struck a U.S.-owned gas storage tanker at the Mediterranean port of Damietta in Egypt, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey. The incident, confirmed on Wednesday, incited a fire, although Egypt's petroleum ministry's account did not mention a drone strike.

Port services firm Inchcape reported in a separate message that two gas tankers caught fire. The Energos Winter, targeted by the drone, spread the fire to Gaslog Salem, sources familiar with the matter noted. Intelligence suggests a drone strike may signal spreading conflict in the region.

With no immediate claim of responsibility, Egypt's petroleum minister, Karim Badawi, visited the site to oversee the emergency response. Fortunately, the fire resulted in no injuries or fatalities. An investigation is in progress to determine the impact and origins of the incident.

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