Record-Low Danube Levels Trigger Reactor Shutdown at Hungary's Paks Nuclear Plant

The Paks nuclear power plant in Hungary will shut down one reactor due to record-low Danube water levels impacting its cooling water supply. With reduced output, electricity needs could be met through imports. The government is preparing a crisis plan to regulate industry consumption, highlighting the ongoing environmental challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 01:11 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 01:11 IST
Record-Low Danube Levels Trigger Reactor Shutdown at Hungary's Paks Nuclear Plant
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  • Hungary

The Paks nuclear power plant in Hungary faced a significant operational challenge as it announced the shutdown of one of its four reactors. This decision was influenced by record-low water levels in the Danube river, crucial for the plant's cooling system, said operator MVM.

This facility, equipped with four Russian-built reactors, contributes nearly 50% of Hungary's electricity with a 2-gigawatt capacity. Prime Minister Peter Magyar assured that Hungary's electricity demands would still be met through imports if necessary. A strategic crisis plan to manage large industrial electricity and water consumption will be developed.

The Danube, a critical waterway, has seen historically low levels, affecting both the plant and transportation sectors. Environment Minister Laszlo Gajdos confirmed preparations for further water management interventions to ensure the plant's operations. Meanwhile, the public is encouraged to conserve energy proactively.

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