Wall Street Wobbles: AI Stocks, Fed Policy Stir Market Volatility
Wall Street stocks dropped sharply after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady. AI-related stocks added to declines as the Nasdaq 100 index fell 11% from June highs. Meanwhile, major tech companies continue deep AI investments, raising concerns over free cash flow.
- Country:
- United States
Wall Street experienced a significant downturn on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve decided to maintain existing interest rates, while AI-related chip stocks continued to fall ahead of quarterly reports from Microsoft and Meta Platforms. The Nasdaq 100 index saw an 11% drop from its June high, reflecting investor concerns over increased capital expenditures in the AI sector.
Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, stated, "The Fed held pat, as expected. The bigger question now becomes how much pressure they'll have to raise rates in September." Inflation remains a key concern, alongside rising crude oil prices, as market predictions lean toward a potential rate hike next month.
Economic data indicates declining stock values for major U.S. companies, many of which are further investing in AI technology. Meta Platforms' shares fell 4% in extended trading following a forecast increase in capital expenditures. However, on a more positive note, Microsoft's quarterly cloud revenue exceeded expectations, demonstrating gains from its AI spending.
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