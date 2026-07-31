Tragedy Strikes Balochistan: Deadly Coal Mine Explosion Claims Lives

An explosion in Pakistan's Balochistan province has resulted in the death of at least 11 coal miners, with dozens more reported missing. The tragic event occurred at a mining complex, where rescue operations continue amid slim chances of finding survivors.

Shoaib Nosherwani, Balochistan's minister for mines and mineral development, reported that 36 miners were present in the collapsed section when the explosion happened. By Thursday night, rescue teams were still searching for 25 missing workers.

Muhammad Atif, the province's chief inspector of mines, stated that efforts are ongoing at a depth of 4,000 feet to locate any survivors. The explosion, believed to be caused by methane gas, occurred in Sorange, a remote area near Quetta.