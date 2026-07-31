UK energy minister in contact with BP over North Sea sale plans

British energy minister Miatta Fahnbulleh is in close contact with BP over the potential sale of its North Sea business, prioritising worker and community protection.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 12:03 IST
UK energy minister in contact with BP over North Sea sale plans
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

​British energy ​minister Miatta Fahnbulleh ‌said on ​Friday that she was in ‌close contact with BP over the oil giant's plans to market ‌its North Sea business for a ‌potential sale.

"The North Sea is a vital national asset and ⁠we ​will ⁠take a pragmatic approach, recognising that oil ⁠and gas will be part ​of our energy mix for years ⁠to come," she said.

"I’m in close ⁠contact ​with BP and have made clear that my priority ⁠is ensuring that the workers ⁠and ⁠local community are protected during this sale process."

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