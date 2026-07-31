UK energy minister in contact with BP over North Sea sale plans
British energy minister Miatta Fahnbulleh is in close contact with BP over the potential sale of its North Sea business, prioritising worker and community protection.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British energy minister Miatta Fahnbulleh said on Friday that she was in close contact with BP over the oil giant's plans to market its North Sea business for a potential sale.
"The North Sea is a vital national asset and we will take a pragmatic approach, recognising that oil and gas will be part of our energy mix for years to come," she said.
"I’m in close contact with BP and have made clear that my priority is ensuring that the workers and local community are protected during this sale process."
ALSO READ
-
BP puts UK North Sea oil and gas assets up for sale as CEO pushes overhaul
-
BP puts UK North Sea oil and gas assets up for sale as CEO pushes overhaul
-
BP puts North Sea business up for sale as CEO pushes overhaul
-
ROI-Europe makes trillion-euro bet to revive its battered industry: Bousso
-
Russian online retailer Wildberries says a logistics hub in Volgograd caught fire after attack