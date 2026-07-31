UK energy minister in contact with BP over North Sea sale plans

​British energy ​minister Miatta Fahnbulleh ‌said on ​Friday that she was in ‌close contact with BP over the oil giant's plans to market ‌its North Sea business for a ‌potential sale.

"The North Sea is a vital national asset and ⁠we ​will ⁠take a pragmatic approach, recognising that oil ⁠and gas will be part ​of our energy mix for years ⁠to come," she said.

"I’m in close ⁠contact ​with BP and have made clear that my priority ⁠is ensuring that the workers ⁠and ⁠local community are protected during this sale process."