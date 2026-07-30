In a significant policy shift, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham communicated to U.S. President Donald Trump last week that he intends to adopt a pragmatic stance concerning oil and gas exploration in the North Sea. This announcement was confirmed by Burnham on Friday and has generated considerable international interest.

Burnham, responding to inquiries about Trump's comments, reiterated his plan to take a measured approach to tapping into the North Sea's resources. He described these conversations as a commitment to pragmatism rather than ideology, especially given the pressing economic needs facing the country.

The conversation emphasized that while economic hardships prevail, utilizing domestic resources could not be overlooked. Burnham’s administration suggests a balanced development strategy, inviting global attention to the UK's energy policies.