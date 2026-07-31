Death toll rises to at least 34 after blast at Pakistan coal mine complex

At least 34 miners have been killed and two remain trapped after a powerful methane gas explosion occurred at a mining complex in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 12:03 IST
Death toll rises to at least 34 after blast at Pakistan coal mine complex
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

‌An explosion ​buried parts of a mining complex and killed at least 34 ‌miners in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Thursday, a Pakistani official said.

A rescue operation is still underway to find ‌and recover the remaining two trapped miners, said Muhammad ‌Fahad, director of operations for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority. Shoaib Nosherwani, Balochistan's minister for mines and mineral development, earlier told Reuters ⁠that ​36 people ⁠were in the collapsed part of the complex at the ⁠time of the explosion.

Rescue efforts were under way at ​a depth of 4,000 feet (1,219 meters), said Muhammad ⁠Atif, the chief inspector of mines in the province. Abdul Ghani Baloch, ⁠a ​senior government mining official in the region, said: "Two mines close to each other were damaged ⁠in a powerful methane gas explosion."

The explosion occurred in Sorange, ⁠a remote ⁠area near the provincial capital Quetta.

TRENDING

1
Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia
2
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

United States
3
Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland
4
Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Fast Routes to Safe Shelters: Rethinking Humanitarian Supply-Chain Resilience

AI in Industry 4.0 and 5.0: The Innovation Race Beyond Automation

Why the Future of Logistics Depends on Connecting AI, IoT and Blockchain

IMF Backs Tanzania's Economy, But Will Structural Reforms Unlock Its Full Growth Potential?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026