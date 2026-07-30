Tragedy in Balochistan: Deadly Blast in Coal Mine
A fatal explosion in a coal mining complex in Pakistan's Balochistan province has resulted in at least eight deaths and left dozens missing. Rescue operations are ongoing, but hopes of finding survivors diminish. The incident involved a methane gas blast affecting two closely located mines.
- Country:
- Pakistan
An explosion at a coal mining complex in Balochistan, Pakistan, has led to the loss of at least eight miners, with many more still missing. Rescue efforts are underway, but survival prospects are slim according to official estimates.
Muhammad Atif, Chief Inspector of Mines, confirmed that 36 miners were inside the collapsed section when the blast occurred. According to him, 28 miners were unaccounted for as of late Thursday night.
The explosion, attributed to methane gas, impacted two closely situated mines in Sorange, a remote area near Quetta. Senior government mining official Abdul Ghani Baloch provided details about the damages and ongoing rescue efforts.
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