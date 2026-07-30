Missile Mystery: Russian Projectile Strikes Poland

A suspected Russian missile caused alarm in Eastern Poland, where authorities discovered a crater and debris overnight, Prime Minister Donald Tusk revealed on Thursday. As tensions rise following recent Russian airstrikes in Ukraine, Poland remains on high alert.

Polish defense forces quickly mobilized fighter jets to safeguard national airspace, especially after missile strikes in Ukraine, including in Kyiv and Lviv, left eight people dead. The suspected missile landed in an uninhabited area, averting immediate danger, according to Polish authorities.

The Polish military's radar had identified an unexplained object advancing westward at 3:40 a.m. local time, before losing sight. Local police in the Lublin region responded to reports of an explosion by finding a sizable crater and debris between Tarnawa-Kolonia and Biskupice.