Ukrainian drones kill two in Russia, strike Wildberries warehouse, governors say

Ukrainian drone strikes killed at least two people in Russia's Volga region, targeting a Wildberries warehouse and other sites, as part of intensified attacks on economic and energy targets.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 02-08-2026 12:30 IST
Ukrainian drones kill two in Russia, strike Wildberries warehouse, governors say
  • Country:
  • Russia

Ukrainian drone strikes killed at ​least two people in regions along ​Russia's Volga river overnight, hitting ‌targets ​including a warehouse belonging to Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, regional officials said on Sunday. Russia's Defence Ministry ‌said it had downed 635 Ukrainian drones during the night.

Kyiv's drones attacked a Wildberries warehouse in the Samara region, around 800 km (500 miles) from Ukraine's ‌most advanced military positions inside Ukrainian territory it holds, regional Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev ‌said. He added that information on potential casualties was still being clarified. Ukrainian forces have been striking deeper inside Russia as they ramp up strikes on economic and energy ⁠targets, ​hoping to undermine Moscow's ⁠ability to wage its more than four-year war in Ukraine. They have attacked about a ⁠dozen Wildberries sites since July 18 in a bid to disrupt the operations ​of the company, a linchpin of the consumer economy often described as ⁠Russia's answer to Amazon.

A strike on a residential building in the neighbouring Saratov region, meanwhile, ⁠killed ​two people in the city of Engels, Governor Roman Busargin said. Civil infrastructure was damaged both in Engels and in the city ⁠of Saratov, he said. Both Saratov city, which hosts a major oil refinery, ⁠and Engels, home of ⁠a military airbase, have come under repeated Ukrainian attack in recent years.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine ‌on ‌the strikes.

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