Peru first-half exports rise 34% on mineral surge

​Peruvian exports ‌rose 34% year-on-year ​in the first ‌half of 2026 to a record $54.05 billion, driven ‌primarily by higher ‌mineral sales, the country's trade ministry said on ⁠Thursday. Mineral ​shipments ⁠totaled $39.88 billion—a 49% increase compared ⁠to the same ​period last year—boosted by ⁠higher international prices and increased ⁠volumes ​of copper and gold, the ministry ⁠said.

Peru is the world's ⁠third-largest ⁠copper producer.