Peru first-half exports rise 34% on mineral surge
Peruvian exports reached a record $54.05 billion in the first half of 2026, driven by a 49% increase in mineral sales, primarily copper and gold.
- Country:
- Peru
Peruvian exports rose 34% year-on-year in the first half of 2026 to a record $54.05 billion, driven primarily by higher mineral sales, the country's trade ministry said on Thursday. Mineral shipments totaled $39.88 billion—a 49% increase compared to the same period last year—boosted by higher international prices and increased volumes of copper and gold, the ministry said.
Peru is the world's third-largest copper producer.