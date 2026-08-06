Peru first-half exports rise 34% on mineral surge
Peru's exports surged 34% year-on-year in the first half of 2026 to a record $54.05 billion, driven mainly by higher mineral sales.
- Country:
- Peru
Peruvian exports rose 34% year-on-year in the first half of 2026 to a record $54.05 billion, driven primarily by higher mineral sales, the country's trade ministry said on Thursday. Mineral shipments totaled $39.88 billion, a 49% increase, boosted by higher international prices and increased volumes of copper and gold. Peru is the world's third-largest copper producer.