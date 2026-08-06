POLL-Mexico annual inflation likely seen at six-year low

Mexico's annual headline inflation is expected to have slowed in July to its lowest level since May 2020, driven by lower food prices and offsetting tourism costs.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 22:24 IST
POLL-Mexico annual inflation likely seen at six-year low
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  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's annual headline inflation ​likely slowed in July ​to its lowest level ‌since May 2020, ​according to a Reuters poll, as lower food prices offset seasonal increases in tourism ‌costs.

The central bank, also known as Banxico, is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged when it announces its monetary policy decision later ‌on Thursday, extending a pause that began in June.

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