Court Halts Trump's White House Ballroom Construction
A U.S. federal appeals court has ordered President Trump’s administration to cease construction of a new $400 million ballroom on the White House site. The ruling stems from the lack of congressional approval and highlights conflict over presidential authority. The administration plans to appeal to the Supreme Court.
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. federal appeals court has issued a directive halting the Trump administration's construction of a $400 million ballroom on the site of the demolished East Wing of the White House. This decision marks a significant setback for the administration, challenging presidential authority to independently reshape national landmarks.
The Washington-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, in a 2-1 opinion, emphasized that the White House is not owned by any sitting President, who must seek congressional approval for substantial changes. This ruling supports a preliminary injunction by the National Trust for Historic Preservation against the administration's construction plans.
Despite the administration's arguments citing national security concerns, the appeal reflects broader tensions between congressional authority and executive ambitions. The court's decision highlights skepticism about the administration's justification for bypassing legislative involvement, while allowing a 14-day window for an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
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