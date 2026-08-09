Typhoon Dolphin Wreaks Havoc Along China's Eastern Coast

This past Sunday, Typhoon Dolphin made landfall on China's eastern coastline, marking the most potent cyclone to impact the country this year. The typhoon brought with it severe rain and winds, leading to urgent warnings about possible floods and landslides.

The storm hit near Yuhuan in Zhejiang province, packing winds equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane. Authorities carried out preventive measures by moving offshore workers to safety, recalling vessels, and bolstering inspections in areas prone to landslides and flooding.

More than 1 million residents were evacuated due to the ensuing chaos, with significant transport disruptions, including the cancellation of flights from Shanghai. The situation underscores the severe nature of global warming-induced extreme weather events.