Ukraine Seeks Safe Grain Passage Through Moldova Amid Rising Sea Threats

Ukraine is exploring a rail transport option through Moldova as a safer method for exporting grain. This comes in response to heightened Russian assaults on Ukrainian shipping routes across the Black Sea. Negotiations are ongoing, with Ukraine seeking a 50% discount from Moldova for this transit arrangement.

The route would direct grain from Ukraine through Moldova to the Romanian port of Constanța. Moldova has responded to Ukraine's proposal by requesting guarantees of the grain volume to be moved by rail. Former Moldovan Railways head mentioned the potential to move 4.5 million metric tons annually via this corridor.

The motivation for a land route arises from damage caused by Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructures, significantly affecting its export capabilities. Ukrainian Agriculture Minister noted a revised export forecast due to these attacks, with emphasis on the economic benefits Moldova could gain from transit fees. Moldovan Prime Minister expressed optimism, dismissing domestic concerns over Ukrainian grain affecting local markets.