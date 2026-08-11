Tragedy Strikes Colombia: Catastrophic Earthquake Leaves Communities in Ruins

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia, leaving 224 dead and causing widespread destruction. Emergency workers are racing against time to find survivors under the rubble. In cities like Cali and Pereira, buildings collapsed, forcing residents into the streets. Security forces are deployed to prevent looting as curfews are enforced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 19:29 IST
Tragedy Strikes Colombia: Catastrophic Earthquake Leaves Communities in Ruins
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

A devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia, toppling buildings and leaving at least 224 people dead, according to local authorities. Emergency personnel, aided by police, soldiers, and volunteers, are tirelessly searching for survivors trapped beneath the wreckage in the heart of Colombia's coffee-growing region.

In Cali, the quake killed at least 95 people and severely damaged infrastructure, including a hospital where patients were evacuated onto the streets. In Pereira, 72 deaths were reported, with scenes of destruction capturing entire blocks reduced to rubble. President Abelardo De La Espriella has deployed 1,000 security forces to maintain order during a curfew.

The disaster is being compared to a 1999 earthquake that also ravaged the region. Communities are rallying together in the wake of the tragedy, as residents and rescue teams work to provide support and relief while remaining vigilant against looting and further aftershocks.

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