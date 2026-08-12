Drone Strikes Halt Operations at Russian Grain Terminal
The Novorossiysk grain terminal in Russia has halted its operations following overnight Ukrainian drone strikes, causing damage to the facility. An unnamed industry source confirmed the incident, while Demetra Holding, the terminal's owner, stated that an assessment of the damage is ongoing but gave no further details.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Novorossiysk grain terminal has ceased operations due to overnight drone strikes allegedly launched by Ukraine, an industry source revealed to Reuters. The terminal, crucial in grain exports, was reportedly damaged during the attack.
Demetra Holding, which owns the terminal, confirmed the facility sustained unspecified damage but withheld further comments. An assessment of the damage is currently underway.
The incident marks an escalation in tensions and could have implications for global grain supplies, given the terminal's strategic importance in Russia's grain export infrastructure.
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