Drone Strikes Halt Operations at Russian Grain Terminal

Russia's Novorossiysk grain terminal has ceased operations due to overnight drone strikes allegedly launched by Ukraine, an industry source revealed to Reuters. The terminal, crucial in grain exports, was reportedly damaged during the attack.

Demetra Holding, which owns the terminal, confirmed the facility sustained unspecified damage but withheld further comments. An assessment of the damage is currently underway.

The incident marks an escalation in tensions and could have implications for global grain supplies, given the terminal's strategic importance in Russia's grain export infrastructure.