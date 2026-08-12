Tragedy on Lake Kariba: Overloaded Ferry Capsizes
A ferry capsized in Lake Kariba, Zimbabwe, leading to at least 44 fatalities. The vessel, meant for 90 passengers, was overloaded with over 120 people and succumbed to harsh winds. Urgent rescue efforts saved 67 individuals, who were given medical care at a local primary school.
- Country:
- Zimbabwe
A tragic ferry accident in Zimbabwe has claimed the lives of at least 44 individuals after the boat capsized in Lake Kariba. Initial estimates of casualties have risen significantly after rescue operations continued to unearth more bodies.
Authorities indicate that the vessel was considerably overloaded when it succumbed to severe winds. Despite its design capacity for 90 passengers, the ferry had over 120 individuals on board during the fateful journey across the lake that borders Zambia.
Rescue efforts have shown some success, with 67 passengers having been saved and subsequently provided medical attention at a nearby primary school. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain further details about the disaster.