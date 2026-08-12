Tragedy on Lake Kariba: Overloaded Ferry Capsizes

A tragic ferry accident in Zimbabwe has claimed the lives of at least 44 individuals after the boat capsized in Lake Kariba. Initial estimates of casualties have risen significantly after rescue operations continued to unearth more bodies.

Authorities indicate that the vessel was considerably overloaded when it succumbed to severe winds. Despite its design capacity for 90 passengers, the ferry had over 120 individuals on board during the fateful journey across the lake that borders Zambia.

Rescue efforts have shown some success, with 67 passengers having been saved and subsequently provided medical attention at a nearby primary school. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain further details about the disaster.