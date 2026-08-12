Karnataka Battles Historic Drought Amid Water Release Dilemma
Karnataka faces a severe drought, unparalleled in 120 years, endangering water supplies and agriculture. Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G Parameshwara announced ongoing government deliberations about the Central Water Commission's demand to release additional water. Meanwhile, farmers face crop devastation, awaiting compensation through state and federal aid.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka is grappling with its worst drought in over a century, exacerbating water shortages and hitting agriculture hard. The Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G Parameshwara revealed that the state must address the Central Water Commission's order to release an additional 12,500 cusecs of water over 15 days while balancing its own drought-induced needs.
Speaking in Tumkur, the Deputy Chief Minister noted the severe impact of the drought on essential resources like drinking water and fodder, alongside depleting groundwater levels, which pose a grave concern for the region. The government is considering possible alternatives should anticipated rains in late August or September fail to arrive.
Separately, Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre highlighted the distress faced by Bidar's farmers amidst massive Kharif crop damage. With nearly 2.5 lakh farmers involved in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, efforts to secure maximum compensation are underway. The state reiterates its support, promising relief funds pending a decision from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
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