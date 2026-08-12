France Faces Historic Costs as Intense Heatwaves Devastate Economy

French Environment Minister Monique Barbut has announced that recent heatwaves in France might incur €10 billion to €15 billion in costs. The 2023 heatwave, marked by prolonged intensity and severe impacts, follows 2022's costly drought. Economists warn Europe could see extreme weather costing hundreds of billions due to global warming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 19:37 IST
France Faces Historic Costs as Intense Heatwaves Devastate Economy
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France could face financial damages between €10 billion and €15 billion due to recent heatwaves, French Environment Minister Monique Barbut revealed on Wednesday. Leveraging estimates from France's national statistics agency, INSEE, Barbut highlighted the prolonged heatwave period's significant economic burden.

The minister's comments follow the previous year's drought, which already cost the country €5.6 billion. However, 2023's heatwave has been more severe, causing widespread forest fires and a drastically reduced agricultural yield. The continuing drought has left over 40,000 citizens facing water shortages.

Experts warn this summer's record-breaking heat and drought could escalate to a continent-wide crisis, costing hundreds of billions of euros. The intensifying effects of global warming threaten to disrupt power supplies, affect shipping routes, and impact public health across Europe, making 2023 a potentially record-setting year for climate-related disasters.

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