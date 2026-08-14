Blazes in Balkan Holiday Spots: Tourists Flee as Fires Rage

Wildfires in northern Greece's Halkidiki region forced evacuations of tourists and residents as flames, driven by strong winds, engulfed houses during the height of vacation season. Similar fires on Croatia's Dalmatian coast disrupted travel and led to more evacuations. These fires follow severe heatwaves across Europe, exacerbating drought conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 03:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 03:02 IST
Blazes in Balkan Holiday Spots: Tourists Flee as Fires Rage
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  • Country:
  • Greece

Tourists and residents were evacuated from villages in the Halkidiki region of northern Greece on Thursday due to a wildfire fueled by strong winds. The flames consumed homes near a resort during peak vacation season, forcing people to flee by land and sea.

The persistent heatwaves in Europe intensify droughts, deplete water reserves, and leave vegetation dangerously dry, contributing to severe wildfires in Spain, France, and Greece. In Greece, residents of Siviri were seen boarding boats to escape the advancing fire, which turned the sky a dark gray with smoke.

The Greek coast guard reported evacuating more than 300 people by boat from the scenic Siviri peninsula. Meanwhile, patrols and firefighting vessels were actively controlling the fire, with additional aircraft and helicopters deployed. Operations continued in Croatia, where wildfires along its Dalmatian coast led to further evacuations.

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