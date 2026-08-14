Inferno in Omis: Croatia's Iconic Coast Faces Wildfire Fury

A ferocious wildfire, propelled by strong winds, descended upon the tourist town of Omis, Croatia, putting scores of residents and holidaymakers at risk. The blaze threatened homes and vehicles, painting the night sky above the scenic town in ominous red hues.

Local authorities reported that 19 individuals required medical attention, with two seriously injured being hospitalized in Split, located just 25 kilometers away. Chief Fire Commander Slavko Tucaković described the situation as highly challenging, while 157 firefighters, alongside 44 fire vehicles, worked through the night battling the flames.

As a precaution, authorities have shut down a section of a major coastal highway. The town opened its sports hall as an emergency shelter for approximately 1,000 people, with a navy boat ready to facilitate sea evacuations. Experts link the hot and droughty summer conditions, affecting multiple European regions, to climate change.