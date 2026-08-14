Inferno in Landes: Wildfire Forces Village Evacuations

French authorities evacuated 525 residents from a village in the Landes region, as wildfires raged through the pine forests. The fire started on Thursday has ravaged 1,100 hectares and threatens the village of Luglon, located just two kilometers from the flames.

Regional official Gilles Clavreul reported the situation as unfavorable and noted that 500 firefighters, backed by six aircraft, are battling the blaze. Road closures have been implemented, and 525 villagers have been moved to safety.

This wildfire season in France is unprecedented, with temperatures expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius. The Landes area's pine forests are increasingly flammable under these conditions, surpassing previous records for the area burned.