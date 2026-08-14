China Leverages AI for Cutting-Edge Weather Prediction

China is using advanced AI weather models to enhance forecasting accuracy, with systems like Fengwu and Fuxi leading the way. These models offer faster forecasts than traditional methods while maintaining accuracy, positioning China as a leader in global weather prediction technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 18:29 IST
China Leverages AI for Cutting-Edge Weather Prediction
  • Country:
  • China

China is setting new benchmarks in weather prediction through the integration of artificial intelligence. As Typhoon Dolphin was tracked, AI models devised by entities including Shanghai AI Laboratory, Huawei, and Fudan University highlighted their capabilities alongside traditional systems.

Among the leading models is Fengwu, developed for swift and accurate forecasts. Such technology allows for more precise predictions, showcasing China's commitment to advancing meteorological technology in response to the growing challenges of extreme weather events.

As global weather patterns become increasingly unpredictable, China's cutting-edge AI systems seem poised to play a pivotal role in mitigating the impacts of adverse climatic phenomena.

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