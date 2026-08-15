Devastating Earthquake Rocks Eastern Indonesia Causing Casualties and Chaos

In a dramatic event early Saturday, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 hit Eastern Indonesia, leading to significant casualties and chaos. According to provincial authorities, at least five individuals lost their lives due to collapsing rubble.

Although tsunami waves were recorded, the associated warnings were lifted after three hours. Meanwhile, scenes of panic ensued as buildings crumbled and residents scrambled for safety. National figures report one death and four injuries, depicting the widespread impact of the tremor that was felt across East and West Nusa Tenggara and parts of South Sulawesi.

The Indonesian geophysics agency reported a series of aftershocks following the initial quake, which struck at a depth of 15 km. As over 2,000 residents evacuated affected areas, reports emerged of traffic congestion, power outages, and structural damage, amplifying challenges in this seismically vulnerable region of the Pacific Ring of Fire.