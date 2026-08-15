Devastating Earthquake Rocks Eastern Indonesia Causing Casualties and Chaos

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck off eastern Indonesia, resulting in at least five deaths and numerous aftershocks. Tsunami warnings were issued but later lifted. Significant damage and disruptions were reported, with widespread evacuations and injuries recorded. The quake was extensively felt across various regions, showcasing Indonesia's vulnerability on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 09:03 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 09:03 IST
Devastating Earthquake Rocks Eastern Indonesia Causing Casualties and Chaos
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  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a dramatic event early Saturday, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 hit Eastern Indonesia, leading to significant casualties and chaos. According to provincial authorities, at least five individuals lost their lives due to collapsing rubble.

Although tsunami waves were recorded, the associated warnings were lifted after three hours. Meanwhile, scenes of panic ensued as buildings crumbled and residents scrambled for safety. National figures report one death and four injuries, depicting the widespread impact of the tremor that was felt across East and West Nusa Tenggara and parts of South Sulawesi.

The Indonesian geophysics agency reported a series of aftershocks following the initial quake, which struck at a depth of 15 km. As over 2,000 residents evacuated affected areas, reports emerged of traffic congestion, power outages, and structural damage, amplifying challenges in this seismically vulnerable region of the Pacific Ring of Fire.

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