Tensions Rise as ADNOC Vessels Face Repeated Attacks in Hormuz

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company reported that one of its vessels was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Emirati news agency WAM. The situation is now under control, with no injuries reported.

Anwar Gargash, UAE president's diplomatic adviser, emphasized Abu Dhabi's commitment to defending its sovereignty and interests following recurrent incidents targeting ADNOC vessels. The UAE accused Iran of prior attacks and is pursuing dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency noted a bulk carrier was struck by an unknown projectile in the strait on Friday. The ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has led to continued shipping disruptions, affecting global oil trade and increasing security concerns.