Tensions Rise as ADNOC Vessels Face Repeated Attacks in Hormuz

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's vessel was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the third such incident in a week. The UAE vowed to defend its interests while maintaining diplomatic dialogue options. With tensions escalating, shipping disruptions have impacted oil trade through this crucial waterway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 14:50 IST
Tensions Rise as ADNOC Vessels Face Repeated Attacks in Hormuz
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company reported that one of its vessels was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Emirati news agency WAM. The situation is now under control, with no injuries reported.

Anwar Gargash, UAE president's diplomatic adviser, emphasized Abu Dhabi's commitment to defending its sovereignty and interests following recurrent incidents targeting ADNOC vessels. The UAE accused Iran of prior attacks and is pursuing dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency noted a bulk carrier was struck by an unknown projectile in the strait on Friday. The ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has led to continued shipping disruptions, affecting global oil trade and increasing security concerns.

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