India's Chief Economic Adviser has suggested reintroducing petrol variants with lower ethanol blends, such as E10, amid growing public discontent with E20 petrol. Rolled out last year and officially the only option since April, E20 fuel is part of Narendra Modi's strategy to decrease oil imports and pollution.

The widespread concerns about E20 impacting vehicle performance and potentially damaging auto parts have triggered demands for alternative fuel types. In an opinion piece, the adviser noted that the government should consider offering E10 alongside E20 to quell consumer unrest.

Despite the opposition from officials who argue that the feared engine damage is unsubstantiated, the concerns about E20's effect on older vehicles persist. New Delhi is advised to safeguard the existing fleet while working on retrofitting older vehicle parts not suited for ethanol.