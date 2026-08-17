Indo-Thai 'MAITREE-XV': Strengthening Military Ties Through Joint Exercises

The Indian Army has left for Thailand for the 'MAITREE-XV' military exercise, scheduled between August 18-31. A joint operation with the Royal Thai Army, the event aims to enhance military cooperation, focusing on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism in challenging terrains. This exercise strengthens interoperability and fosters bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 12:55 IST
Indo-Thai 'MAITREE-XV': Strengthening Military Ties Through Joint Exercises
Indian Army contingent departs for Thailand for 'MAITREE-XV' joint military exercise (Photo/PIB/MinistryofDefence). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army has embarked on a significant military engagement, departing to participate in the 15th edition of the India-Thailand Joint Military Exercise 'MAITREE-XV'. Scheduled from August 18 to 31, this event will take place at the Vibhavadi Rangsit Camp in Surat Thani, Thailand, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence.

This year’s exercise will include 85 personnel each from the Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army. The Indian troops primarily hail from the 9 Gorkha Rifles, while the Thai troops come from the 3rd Battalion, 25th Infantry Brigade, 5th Division. The exercise focuses on training geared towards counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations in jungle and semi-urban terrains, in line with Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

Activities include field exercises, combat discussions, lectures, and demonstrations, aimed at increasing interoperability and mutual understanding. This joint exercise, instituted in 2006, serves as a platform for sharing best practices and continues to deepen the military ties between these two nations. The upcoming exercise is a testament to the enduring bilateral relations between India and Thailand, emphasizing strategic collaboration and military prowess.

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