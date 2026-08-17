Global Markets Surge as Fed Rate Hike Fears Subside

Global stocks climbed higher and the dollar slipped towards its lowest levels in two months on Monday, fueled by recent weak U.S. economic data. The unexpected drop in retail sales prompted markets to reassess the likelihood of an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike, now seen at a 30% chance from 50% a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

European markets followed the upward trend with the STOXX 600 index gaining 0.21%, boosted by earlier increases in Asia-Pacific shares. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.3%, and China's markets also saw significant gains ahead of economic data releases. Despite subdued activity in South Korean markets due to a public holiday, global sentiment remained cautiously optimistic.

Meanwhile, oil prices fluctuated amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East. Brent crude saw minor losses after last week's gains, with experts predicting a sustained price range due to regional uncertainties. In the U.S., stock futures indicated a positive opening, driven by reduced concerns over rate hikes and anticipation of key economic indicators later this week.