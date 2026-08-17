Bata India Reports Strong Q1 Performance with Over 23% PAT Growth

Bata India, a leading name in the footwear industry, has reported a revenue of Rs. 9,789 million for the first quarter ending June 30, 2026, marking a 4% increase compared to the same period last year. The company has achieved a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 637 million, a substantial growth of over 23% from Rs. 517 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Excluding one-off expenses, profit before taxes recorded a notable growth of over 22% at Rs. 906 million compared to Rs. 745 million for the same quarter last year. One-off expenses for the quarter included a Rs. 27 million non-cash forex loss on license fees, attributed to currency devaluation, and a one-time ERP implementation cost of Rs. 24 million. The company highlighted an operating cash profit increase of 7.6%, amounting to Rs. 2,166 million, alongside the announcement of an interim dividend of Rs. 25 per share, totaling Rs. 3,213 million.

According to Managing Director and CEO Gunjan Shah, Bata India's growth has been driven by premiumization and volume growth, bolstered by nearly a 25% increase in advertising investments. The company's focus on inventory metrics, improved gross margins, and robust performance across all sales channels, particularly e-commerce, has contributed to its positive quarterly results. Shah emphasized Bata's balanced strategy aimed at driving sustainable, profitable growth, capitalizing on premiumization, volume expansion, and operational excellence as the company remains optimistic for future quarters.