BMS Protests at Jantar Mantar: Workers Demand Action on Social Security

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) staged a protest in New Delhi to urge the Central government to address unresolved issues affecting workers, pensioners, and the unorganised workforce. Key demands include a higher minimum pension, revision of wage ceilings, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, and changes to new labour codes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 13:01 IST
BMS Protests at Jantar Mantar: Workers Demand Action on Social Security
BMS protests at Jantar Mantar over labour issues (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) organized a protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on Monday, challenging the Central government to address various long-standing concerns affecting the nation's workers, including employees, pensioners, and the unorganised workforce.

Central to their demands are calls for increasing the minimum pension, revising the wage ceilings of the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees' State Insurance (ESI), restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and amending certain aspects of the new labour codes.

The BMS vowed nationwide demonstrations, claiming participation of workers from diverse sectors to spotlight what they perceive as unaddressed issues. The protests aim to compel governmental discussion and action to enhance social security and uphold workers' interests across sectors.

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