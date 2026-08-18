Rising Tensions: Chinese Military Activity Escalates Near Taiwan

On Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported a notable increase in Chinese military operations near the island, observing five sorties of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight navy vessels, and seven official ships maneuvering around its territory.

Significantly, three of the five sorties breached Taiwan's northern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). The Ministry took to X to update, "#ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded." This followed Monday’s detection of one PLA aircraft sortie, nine PLAN vessels, and seven official ships in the region.

These developments come amid long-standing disputes, with Beijing asserting control over Taiwan, citing historical claims such as the island's annexation by the Qing Dynasty in 1683. Despite China's claims, Taiwan operates independently with its own governance structures.