Andes Passage Reopens After Record Closure

The Andes mountain range crossing between Argentina and Chile reopened on Tuesday after an unprecedented 34-day closure. The strong winds and heavy snowfall, attributed to the El Niño phenomenon, were responsible for the shutdown.

The Cristo Redentor tunnel's closure left hundreds of trucks stranded on both sides, causing significant disruption in transport. Argentine authorities authorized movement shortly after reopening, allowing the stranded trucks to resume their journeys.

Local media captured the glacial scene of snow-blanketed trucks in Mendoza, as they slowly began moving again. With climate experts predicting a more intense El Niño stretching into early 2027, South America braces for potential floods and increased snowfall.