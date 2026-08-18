Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Russia Rebukes Japan Amid Island Dispute

Russia issued a strong protest to Japan on Tuesday concerning what it termed as anti-Russian statements made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over the contentious issue of Russian-controlled islands off northeast Japan. The protest, delivered to Japan's ambassador to Moscow, Akira Muto, highlights escalating tensions over the islands known as the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan.

The islands were seized by the Soviet Union after World War II, and though Russia controls them, Japan continues to assert its claim. Diplomatic relations between the two countries remain strained, particularly after Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to the islands, which was labeled 'unacceptable' by Takaichi.

The unresolved dispute over the islands has for decades hindered the signing of a peace treaty that could open up better economic relations. The situation has worsened since the 2022 Ukraine invasion, with Japan joining international sanctions against Russia. Moscow has reserved the right to respond with appropriate measures, though specific actions remain unspecified.