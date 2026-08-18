Power Grid Peril: Greece's Wildfire Threat from Unstable Electricity Networks

A confidential report reveals that faulty power lines are a major cause of wildfires in Greece, reigniting the debate about electricity network safety. Years of underinvestment have left the power grid vulnerable to high summer temperatures and erratic weather linked to climate change. Significant investments are underway to transform the infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 15:25 IST
Power Grid Peril: Greece's Wildfire Threat from Unstable Electricity Networks
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Weeks before a devastating wildfire erupted at a private wind farm's power grid in southern Greece, residents were warned about the risks posed by the country's electricity networks during high summer. A report by the fire department revealed that a previous blaze was likely caused by a short circuit on the same network.

The earlier incident highlighted recurring problems with the network's operation, leading to another summer of catastrophic wildfires and sparking a debate about the safety of Greece's power lines, especially as they cut through rural areas vulnerable to intense heat and strong winds.

The electricity network failures have been linked to 75% of the land burned in Greece this year, with faulty power lines overshadowing causes like arson or negligence. Public power distributor HEDNO is investing heavily to transform the infrastructure, laying extensive underground networks to prevent further disasters.

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