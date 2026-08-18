Russia and Myanmar Forge New Alliances Amidst Global Tensions

In a pivotal meeting in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Myanmar's president, Min Aung Hlaing, to discuss prospective collaborations in various sectors, including energy. This meeting highlights a strengthening relationship between the two nations despite external pressures.

Putin emphasized cooperation in energy, defense, and space exploration, discussing projects such as constructing an oil refinery and exploring hydrocarbon resources. The talks also raised prospects for Russian liquefied natural gas supplies to Myanmar.

Amidst Western sanctions and Myanmar's internal tumult since 2021, the visit underscores Russia's support for Myanmar's military-led government, further cementing defense ties and opportunities for Russian energy ventures in Myanmar.