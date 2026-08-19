Namibia Maps New Strategy to Expand Cancer Care Nationwide

Namibia is preparing to strengthen cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment after an international review identified gaps in specialist staffing, radiotherapy capacity and access to services, giving the country a detailed foundation for its first National Cancer Control Plan.

Cancer has become a growing health challenge for Namibia, where more than 4,200 new cases are diagnosed each year. Globocan 2024 estimates indicate that annual cases could reach 7,200 by 2040, increasing pressure on hospitals, health workers and treatment facilities unless capacity expands alongside demand.

The imPACT Review was conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the World Health Organization and the International Agency for Research on Cancer, bringing nine international and regional experts together to examine the full cancer care system, from prevention and early detection through treatment and palliative care. It was Namibia's second such assessment after an earlier review in 2011.

Health and Social Services Minister Esperance Luvindao said the recommendations would provide a blueprint for the National Cancer Control Plan and influence investment, workforce development and policy decisions over the coming decade.

Prevention and earlier diagnosis could reduce cancer burden

Breast cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer and Kaposi sarcoma account for almost half of diagnosed cases in Namibia, while population ageing, lifestyle factors and infectious diseases such as HIV are contributing to the country's changing cancer burden. Experts identified several preventable or manageable risk factors, including tobacco use, alcohol consumption, obesity and infections linked to cancers, such as hepatitis B and human papillomavirus. They recommended maintaining progress with HPV vaccination while developing stronger, sustained prevention programmes.

Late diagnosis remains a serious concern. Weaknesses in referral and patient-tracking systems, limited public awareness, cancer-related stigma and the long distances some patients must travel can delay screening and treatment. WHO cervical cancer specialist Prebo Barango said Namibia already has a functioning primary healthcare system that can support stronger prevention and early detection, while dedicated financing, additional health workers and continuing community engagement will be needed to close existing gaps.

Limited radiotherapy capacity puts focus on regional access

Cancer treatment is concentrated heavily in Windhoek, creating difficulties for patients living far from the capital. The review recommended strengthening services at the public Windhoek Central Hospital while gradually expanding treatment options in other parts of the country.

Namibia currently has one public Cobalt-60 radiotherapy unit and two privately operated linear accelerators serving the national population. Experts proposed a phased expansion of radiotherapy services, including upgrades to facilities in Windhoek and Oshakati alongside additional specialist training.

Workforce shortages create another barrier, particularly among pathologists, radiologists, radiation oncologists, radiation therapists, clinical sonographers and medical physicists. Expanding training inside Namibia through partnerships between hospitals and universities could help develop specialists locally and improve the chances of retaining their expertise.

The assessment team visited public and private hospitals, primary care centres, universities, oncology training facilities and regional health directorates in Windhoek and Oshakati during its June 8-12 mission. Discussions also included government institutions responsible for planning and financing, reflecting the need for cancer policy to extend beyond the health ministry.

National cancer plan set to guide future investment

Namibia is now moving towards its first National Cancer Control Plan, prepared by a multisectoral technical working group to coordinate future decisions across prevention, diagnosis, treatment and supportive care. The review team welcomed government funding already allocated to cancer infrastructure and services. Its recommendations are expected to help authorities decide where additional facilities, equipment, training and community programmes can produce the greatest impact.

The IAEA has supported Namibia in developing cancer diagnosis and treatment capacity through its human health and technical cooperation programmes, including assistance with establishing the country's first cancer treatment centre.

With cancer cases projected to rise considerably over the next 14 years, the challenge will be building a system that can detect disease earlier and provide treatment regardless of where patients live. The international review gives Namibia a set of priorities for that work, with prevention, skilled healthcare workers and more geographically accessible services emerging as central parts of the country's next phase of cancer care.