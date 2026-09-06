Flight Chaos as Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Indonesian Air Travel

The eruption of Indonesia's Mount Anak Krakatau has wreaked havoc on air travel, leading to the suspension of 301 flights at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. The volcanic activity sent ash soaring high into the sky, prompting authorities to halt flights and disrupting both international and domestic travel plans.

Singapore Airlines was among the carriers affected, as it cancelled all flights to and from Jakarta for the day. Airports are coordinating with airlines to assist stranded passengers by providing food, refreshments, and transport to nearby hotels. The disaster mitigation agency is planning weather modification operations to encourage rain and dissipate the ash cloud.

The ongoing eruption has heightened the alert status of several Indonesian volcanoes. Anak Krakatau and four other volcanoes remain at an alert level 3, fueling concerns among authorities. People are advised to remain vigilant, wear protective gear against ashfall, and stay updated on the situation as authorities monitor further developments.