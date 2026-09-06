Flight Chaos as Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Indonesian Air Travel

Mount Anak Krakatau's eruption led to significant disruptions in Indonesian air travel, affecting flights at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. The ash cloud prompted the suspension of 301 flights, stranding passengers and causing cancellations. The affected airports and airlines are working to provide assistance, while authorities implement measures to mitigate the ash's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 11:58 IST
Flight Chaos as Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Indonesian Air Travel
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The eruption of Indonesia's Mount Anak Krakatau has wreaked havoc on air travel, leading to the suspension of 301 flights at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. The volcanic activity sent ash soaring high into the sky, prompting authorities to halt flights and disrupting both international and domestic travel plans.

Singapore Airlines was among the carriers affected, as it cancelled all flights to and from Jakarta for the day. Airports are coordinating with airlines to assist stranded passengers by providing food, refreshments, and transport to nearby hotels. The disaster mitigation agency is planning weather modification operations to encourage rain and dissipate the ash cloud.

The ongoing eruption has heightened the alert status of several Indonesian volcanoes. Anak Krakatau and four other volcanoes remain at an alert level 3, fueling concerns among authorities. People are advised to remain vigilant, wear protective gear against ashfall, and stay updated on the situation as authorities monitor further developments.

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