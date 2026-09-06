Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs at the U.S. Open

In a dramatic day at the U.S. Open, Alexander Zverev advanced after defeating Alejandro Tabilo, while Coco Gauff, Iva Jovic, and Naomi Osaka showcased resilience and strength. Meanwhile, top-ranked American players including Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys faced surprising exits, thrilling audiences with unexpected twists and emotions on the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 11:49 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs at the U.S. Open
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At the U.S. Open, Alexander Zverev kept his Grand Slam aspirations alive with a decisive victory over Alejandro Tabilo. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff propelled herself into the fourth round, maintaining U.S. interests as several other American players were knocked out of the tournament.

The day was not without its drama, as Naomi Osaka battled both mental and physical challenges to overcome Elise Mertens in a gripping three-set match. American Iva Jovic edged close friend Alexandra Eala in an exciting encounter, propelling her further in the tournament.

However, the event was less kind to other American players. Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, and Amanda Anisimova all experienced unexpected defeats, leaving fans at Flushing Meadows disappointed. Despite these setbacks, the support for rising stars remains strong, with audiences eagerly anticipating the rest of the tournament.

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